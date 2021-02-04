Sheriff’s patrol car hit by stolen vehicle in Harrison Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s patrol car was hit by a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on East Siebenthaler Avenue near N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a stolen vehicle hit the Sheriff’s car head-on.

The car and its occupants were able to evade police and no arrest was made in this incident. There is no word as of this writing concerning injuries or any description of the suspect or suspects in this case.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.