HARRISON TOWNSHIP, OH— The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information identifying a woman and child from a suspicious circumstance that happened in Harrison Township Thursday afternoon.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of North Dixie Drive and Wagner Ford Road at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office is looking for help identifying a woman and young child shown in the photo in order to check their welfare, according to a release.

The woman was last seen leaving in a 2010 to 2013 dark blue Buick Regal with a temporary tag in the rear window driving south on North Dixie Drive towards Dayton.



Anyone with information on either the vehicle or the two individuals is asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center nonemergency number at (937) 225-4357(HELP).