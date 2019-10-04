Sheriff’s Office seeks information in Orlando Edwards cold case

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff is reaching out to the public in the hopes that someone may come forward with information connected to the shooting death of Orlando Edwards in 2017.

On Sunday, July 9, 2017, 23-year-old Orlando Edwards was with a friend in the area of 110 Cromwell Place in Harrison Township.

While sitting in a vehicle, an assailant approached and shot Edwards multiple times. A friend drove him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives believe the attack was an attempted robbery, and his family and friends remain hopeful that someone may have information that could bring the person or persons responsible for his death to justice.

Tips can be submitted to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office through Facebook, calling the Special Investigations Unit at 937-225-6499, or by calling the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.