Sheriff’s Office receives donation for new K-9 in honor of fallen officer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was gifted with a generous donation to help fill the void left by the sudden loss of an officer earlier this year.

In June, Deputy Darren Harvey died suddenly of natural causes. He was 46 years old when he passed.

Deputy Harvey served the Sheriff’s Office for 19 years, starting in 1999 as a Court Officer before being promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2000. In 2007, he became a K9 Handler, which became his passion for 12 years.

After Deputy Harvey’s passing, his K-9, Axel, retired to live with the Harvey family.

The department did not have the funding to immediate replace Axel. K-9’s serve multiple functions for local law enforcement, including tracking individuals and hidden paraphernalia.

Many community members, officers, and organizations such as the Ohio Law Enforcement K-9 Association reached out to help raise the funds for the department in Deputy Harvey’s honor.

The groups held fundraisers, sold t-shirts, and more in order to raise the funds needed for the department.

Today, the check for $14,450 was donated to the Sheriff’s Office in honor of Deputy Harvey.

Sheriff Rob Streck began the donation ceremony by speaking about Deputy Harvey and how his loss was still felt by the department.

“It’s still hard to talk about,” said Streck.

Deputy Harvey’s family members, including wife and parents, attended the ceremony, along with Axel. Axel roamed the room; greeting officers and old friends throughout the ceremony.

Ohio Law Enforcement K-9 Association officials presented the check to Sheriff Streck.

“We’re very sorry that this fundraising even had to take place,” said Candace Jacks, the K-9 Association’s Special Funding Director, “but we couldn’t be more honored to do something for Darren. Something he’s pleased with.”

“We know he would be pleased with this,” said Streck.

The funding fully covers the cost of a new dog as well as training and equipment.

The new dog has not yet been purchased but officers expect it to be through the approval process and on duty by December.

Officers said the dog will be dual trained in narcotics and tracking.

“These dogs are very important,” said Streck. “It really does assist the lives of all the officers and deputies out there working.”

