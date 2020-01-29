Sheriff’s Office K-9 takes Dolly Parton social media challenge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – K-9 Daphne with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is taking the Dolly Parton Challenge on social media, showcasing all of her best angles!
The singer posted a four-photo collage back in December of potential profile photos for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder with the caption “Get you a woman who can do it all.”
Her post quickly went viral, with celebrities and other social media users creating their own collages.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted their own version on Wednesday with the caption, “Get a dog that can do it all.”
