Sheriff’s Office investigating infant’s death in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating an infant’s death in Harrison Township.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1900 block of Gant Ave. in Harrison Township at around 8:30 am Thursday morning on a report of a 4-month-old infant not breathing. Deputies performed CPR until medic arrives, who transported the infant the Dayton Children’s where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death, the Sheriff’s Office said.