Sheriff’s Office investigating after dozens of dogs dumped in Washington Twp. area

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they have begun an investigation after dozens of dogs were abandoned in the Washington Township area over the weekend.

“We are very thankful that following the discovery of the dogs, the Animal Resource Center, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, Luv4K9s, and other local groups immediately stepped up to take care of them,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Our detectives are working diligently on this case to see if they can locate the person or persons who may have abandoned these dogs in the township.”

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact Det. Ben Egloff at 937-432-2757.