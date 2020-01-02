Sheriff’s Office: Check pockets for drugs before wearing someone else’s pants

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A PSA from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to check their clothes for other people’s drugs before leaving the house, as “these are not my pants” is not an acceptable defense if you get caught.

The department took to social media Thursday to issue the reminder, urging the public to “please remove all drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen property, or other illegal items the ‘owner’ of the pants may have left behind.”

While they stress that this announcement is not intended as legal advice, they say you should consult with an actual attorney prior to wearing someone else’s drug-filled trousers.

