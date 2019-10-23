Sheriff’s Office begins domestic violence offender sweep

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began its sweep at midnight Wednesday to search for people who are wanted for domestic violence.

The sweep is part of the 12th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes great pride in ensuring the safety and security of our citizens,” Sheriff Rob Streck said. “Domestic violence is a serious issue and we will continue to address and urge anyone who has fallen victim to domestic violence to notify their local police department.”

The Sheriff’s Office says that deputies are serving warrants involving domestic violence crimes, protection orders, and other family violence-related crimes.

