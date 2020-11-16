Sheriff’s office asks for information on vehicle thefts in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding multiple vehicle thefts in the county.

In a Facebook post, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said reports of theft were taken at Terre Haute, Terre Haute Road, Willowdale Road, Phillips Circle, Storms Creek Road and Stoney Creek Rd.

The office also said that some people found that their vehicles had been entered, but no items were stolen.

If you have any information relating to these incidents or have video, call 937-653-3409.

