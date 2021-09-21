Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing Franklin Township man

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Franklin Township man.

Marcus Castillo was last seen Sept. 20 at roughly 9:30 p.m. taking the trash out at his home in Franklin Township. Law enforcement are concerned for his safety because he is insulin dependent and wouldn’t have taken his medicine with him.

| Get Breaking News from 2 NEWS in your inbox ➡

The sheriff’s office describes Castillo as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is around 5’5″ and weighs roughly 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, light gray pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or your area law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Commissioner Judy Dodge

8-year-old to ask school district for mask mandate after being bullied for wearing one

Court testimony: Former Muscogee County deputy clerk was wiring large sums of money to Africa 6P

Former court clerk accused of stealing nearly $500,000 appears in court

Muscogee County public funds get court-appointed attorneys 5P

Smoke billows from Superdome roof

More News