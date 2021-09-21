Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing Franklin Township man

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Franklin Township man.

Marcus Castillo was last seen Sept. 20 at roughly 9:30 p.m. taking the trash out at his home in Franklin Township. Law enforcement are concerned for his safety because he is insulin dependent and wouldn’t have taken his medicine with him.

The sheriff’s office describes Castillo as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is around 5’5″ and weighs roughly 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, light gray pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or your area law enforcement agency.