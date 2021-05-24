Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing Centerville man

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a man last seen at Centerville Health and Rehab on Friday.

Yusuf Mubarak, who goes by JoKaye, was last seen by staff around 7 a.m. wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black dress shoes. He is roughly 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

The sheriff’s office said he suffers mental health and medical issues that require medication.

When Mubarak left he did not have his cellphone and did not have a car or other mode of transportation to get around in.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.