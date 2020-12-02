Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying suspect in Harrison Twp. vehicle theft

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft on Friday.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the office said police were dispatched to Midnight Carryout in Harrison Twp. on Friday in reference to a vehicle theft. 

Surveillance video showed a male come onto the property at 4 a.m. and take a vehicle described as a Silver 2007 Ford F150, single cab pickup truck with a license plate number of PKU3742. The truck also has decals on both sides and the back window that say “MIDNIGHT”.

Police said the suspect is a black male in his mid 20’s and wore a tan/light color polo cap, black jacket with red and tan striped sleeves, light-colored jeans and black shoes.

If you recognize the person or have any additional information about the incident, please contact Det. A. Gyan at (937) 416-9651.

