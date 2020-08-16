Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing man with dementia

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing adult alert for Albert Maurice Blackmon, 65, who walked away from his home in Harrison Township.

Blackmon suffers from dementia and has yet to return after leaving walking away from his residence on El Paso Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a blue “Training Day” shirt with jeans shorts. Blackmon is African American, roughly 6’0″ and 156 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who might see him to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.