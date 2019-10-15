Sheriff’s Office announces partnership with Nextdoor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Neighborhood Website-Racial Profiling_159708

A Nextdoor sign is shown in a window at an office in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. Nextdoor, a popular San Francisco-based website meant for neighborhood groups across the country to share recommendations on dog-sitters or pass along used baby clothes, said it is stepping up efforts to block people from using the tool […]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with an online social media outlet to improve communications and relay safety information to neighborhoods in Montgomery County.

Sheriff Rob Streck announced that his office is partnering with Nextdoor, the world’s largest social network for neighborhoods. The partnership with allow the department to share important safety updates, emergency notifications, news, services, and programs with residents.

“Having the ability to easily communicate with residents is extremely vital to increasing safety and reducing crime within out communities,” Sheriff Streck said. “With Nextdoor, we can help empower neighbors to keep their communities safe and give them the ability to collaborate on virtual neighborhood watch efforts.”

Nextdoor is free for residents and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. For more information about Nextdoor and to join, click HERE.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS