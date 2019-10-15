Sheriff’s Office announces partnership with Nextdoor

A Nextdoor sign is shown in a window at an office in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. Nextdoor, a popular San Francisco-based website meant for neighborhood groups across the country to share recommendations on dog-sitters or pass along used baby clothes, said it is stepping up efforts to block people from using the tool […]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with an online social media outlet to improve communications and relay safety information to neighborhoods in Montgomery County.

Sheriff Rob Streck announced that his office is partnering with Nextdoor, the world’s largest social network for neighborhoods. The partnership with allow the department to share important safety updates, emergency notifications, news, services, and programs with residents.

“Having the ability to easily communicate with residents is extremely vital to increasing safety and reducing crime within out communities,” Sheriff Streck said. “With Nextdoor, we can help empower neighbors to keep their communities safe and give them the ability to collaborate on virtual neighborhood watch efforts.”

Nextdoor is free for residents and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. For more information about Nextdoor and to join, click HERE.

