Sheriff: Shooting near Yellow Springs might have been an ambush

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff says a shootout on Grinnell Road near Yellow Springs left two people dead, but the circumstances surrounding the situation are still coming to light.

“We still have more to do to uncover why things happened the way they did, why it transpired the way it did,” explained Gene Fischer, Greene County Sheriff.

What is known right now is that a male homeowner was returning to his house with a woman in his car. The couple was confronted before getting on to the property first by a man and then by his female companion who happened to be the homeowner’s ex-wife.

“It could have been maybe even an ambush, I don’t know,” said Fischer.

Although gunfire was exchanged, it’s not immediately clear to law enforcement who fired the fatal shots that killed the ex-wife of the homeowner and her male companion.

“That has to be determined through an autopsy and the investigation,” said Fischer.

The BCI and Sheriff’s office also believe more clues can be found in the cars that were left behind.

“We’re going to try to inventory the cars and search the cars here tonight. Then tow them into an impound lot where we can keep them safe for evidence purposes,” explained Fischer.