Sheriff: Woman abducted, released after suspects rob family at gunpoint in Harrison Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after deputies say a group of suspects robbed a family in their home, shot their dog, and forced a woman to withdraw money from an ATM before making off with her car.

Around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, Montgomery County deputies responded to the 3800 block of Monroe Avenue in Harrison Township for reports of three suspects that had broken into a home armed with guns.

The suspects proceeded to rob the residence, shooting a family dog in the process.

A female resident was then abducted, and forced by the suspects to drive to an ATM machine in the area and remove cash.

A resident on Bellevue Avenue later called 911 and told dispatchers that a woman approached his home looking for help, saying someone had robbed her.

The suspects took off with her car.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to recover the 2014 red Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana license plate 226RMA.

Anyone with information should call Montgomery County dispatch at 937-225-4357.

