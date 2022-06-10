MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is warning residents of phone call scams in the community.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, phone calls have been made to residents where the caller identifies themself as “Sergeant Mark Worley” from the sheriff’s office. The caller tells the resident that they have failed to appear in court or that there is a legal matter that needs to be discussed. The resident is asked to provide payment or else they will have a warrant out for their arrest. Payment is asked to be made through PayPal, Apple Pay or money order, or else they will be arrested.

Police said that scam callers have been known to use clone phone numbers that appear to have legitimate caller IDs. Oftentimes, these calls appear to come from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

Streck said the sheriff’s office will never call residents and threaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants or missed court dates.

Residents who receive a spam call should hang up and report it to their local police department.