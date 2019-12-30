Sheriff Streck warns residents of phone scams

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York. Experts warn that digital wallet services like Apple Cash and Venmo are prime targets for scammers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is warning residents of reported phone scams targeting Montgomery County residents.

Streck’s office says it has received complaints from residents saying they received a call from Sheriff’s Office employees stating a warrant is out for their arrest, they have missed a court date/jury duty, or have unpaid fines. Another scam, that targets the elderly, claims that a family member is in jail, hospitalized, or has an urgent debt that must be paid.

Payments are requested in the scam, either via credit card information, money order, or gift cards to various stores. The scammer have cloned the department’s phone number as to appear it is the Sheriff’s Office calling.

Streck says the Sheriff’s Office will never call to theaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, or missed court dates. If you receive an unsolicited call, Streck says to hang up and contact police.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.