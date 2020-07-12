Sheriff Streck warns of phone scam circulating county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck brought to light a phone scam that has been circulating throughout the county involving a scammer identifying himself as “Captain Jay Wheeler” with the sheriff’s office.

Streck said that the caller then tells the resident that they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must pay for the bond with a credit card over the phone or by another method of payment.

If they are unable to pay the scammer threatens to arrest them.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wanted to stress that it does not call residents and threaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants or missed court dates.

Anyone who receives a scam call like this should hang up and report it to their local police department.

