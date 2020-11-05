Sheriff Streck warns Montgomery County of SMS phishing scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is warning against falling for a variety of SMS phishing scams, known as “smishing,” seen throughout communities in the county.

People have reported receiving a text message telling them someone has hacked their PayPal account and that money is actively being stolen from their account. The victim is instructed to call a phone number for further help, and then guided to buy gift cards to provide to the scammer.

Another common PayPal scam involves redirecting people to a website that appears to be the official PayPal website.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Streck.

Anyone who receives a message like this should contact PayPal directly and avoid clicking on any links or calling any phone numbers provided in the message.

