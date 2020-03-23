Sheriff Streck speaks on enforcing DeWine’s ‘stay at home’ order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine’s “stay at home” order for the state of Ohio goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck says those who violate the order will be met with a warning, though if the behavior persists, his deputies will enforce the Governor’s restrictions.

“The overall approach is like many have said, the goal is hopefully that our citizens understand to stay home. The approach is warnings, trying to explain to people why they need to be home. And then once again, if there is an order in effect, if somebody’s ignoring those warnings or doing something that we get called to be there, then we will enforce it,” he said.

Sheriff Streck is encouraging the public to just listen to health professionals’ advice to stay home rather than try to play the system.

“Stay at home unless you need food or gas or to check on loved ones,” he said. “Stay home, and that way eventually all of our lives get back to normal.”

Streck on Monday also says that 911 is reserved for emergency calls only. If you have questions about the “stay at home” order, click here.