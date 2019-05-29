Sheriff Streck, Sen. Portman talk tornado damage and impact

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A day after tornadoes rolled through the Miami Valley on Monday night, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck and Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) held a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss the damage and impact left by the storms.

No lives were lost in Montgomery County and no one was seriously injured after Monday night's tornado outbreak, however, there is extensive damage to structures across the Miami Valley.

"When you look at the damage in this neighborhood and in four of five other neighborhoods in the Dayton area, it's a miracle no one was killed," Sen. Portman said. "I'm here to thank the first responders. They've been up all night."

Sheriff Streck began by thanking the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Harrison Township Fire Department, and others who helped during the storm and for "running towards the bad weather as opposed to being in basements" to help and find people affected by the storm.

Emergency officials have been out since the tornadoes struck between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, according to Streck, with no end in sight as to when they will be able to go home.

The Sheriff also warned of people taking advantage of the impact of the storm to scam.

"People prey on disastrous situations," Sheriff Streck said. "So, be aware of scams while you're out there, be aware of fake phone calls asking for donations, just be aware of things like that."

Sen. Portman said the recovery is underway and the federal government will help.

"This is going to be tough for this community, it was hit hard," Sen. Portman said. "It's going to take a while to recover and the federal government is going to play a role."

Sen. Portman said he's been in touch with Tom Stickrath, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, who is coordinating the recovery on behalf of the state government and Gov. Mike DeWine.

Sen. Portman also said that there will be assistance for businesses and individuals, which could be expedited with an emergency declaration, which he said could be forthcoming.

"Our prayers are with them, our hearts are with them," Sen. Portman said of the victims of the storms. "This community came together. I heard a lot of stories this morning of neighbor helping neighbor. Whether it was helping pull a tree off a building or helping get some older people out of their homes, the community came forward and helped each other and that's obviously something we love about our state."

There are search and rescue teams helping in the recovery effort from all over the state, including teams from Cincinnati, Columbus, and the local search and rescue team from Dayton.

THE FEMA Task Force was also activated, according to Harrison Township Fire Chief Mark Lynch.

"We are going from home-to-home," Lynch said. "One thing I must ask from everyone is to look out for your neighbors. If you haven't seen someone that you know, please give us a call at 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number 225-4357, if you have not seen one of your friends, your relatives from this area.

Senator Sherrod Brown also released a statement about the devastation:



"Connie and I were devastated to learn of the destruction these tornadoes caused in Dayton and across western Ohio. Our hearts ache for Mr. Melville Hanna's family, and for those who suffered injuries. We are so grateful to the first responders who worked throughout the night, and we know many have skipped sleep and meals in order to immediately turn to the task of recovery today. My office remains at the ready to help with this recovery effort, and is working with local communities and the state to see how our office can assist in the rebuilding process. If Governor DeWine decides to seek a national emergency declaration, Senator Portman and I will be working with the President to get these communities the assistance and support they need as fast as possible."



