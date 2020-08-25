Sheriff Streck developing Crisis Intervention Team for Montgomery County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
montgomery-county-sheriff_1519238670902.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with a local community behavioral health agency and the Montgomery County ADAMHS Board, is developing a new Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck wants to ensure staff are able to recognize signs and symptoms of those experiencing a behavioral crisis while maintaining the safety of officers and the public. This is possible thanks to two new mental health specialists hired through Eastway Behavioral Health.

Streck said that CIT programs can also save community’s money by diverting individuals in crisis from jails to community based treatment services

“My goal is to increase community supports to our residents in crisis and ultimately reduce the number of individuals arrested secondary to their mental health problems,” said Streck.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS