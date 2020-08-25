Sheriff Streck developing Crisis Intervention Team for Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with a local community behavioral health agency and the Montgomery County ADAMHS Board, is developing a new Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program.
Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck wants to ensure staff are able to recognize signs and symptoms of those experiencing a behavioral crisis while maintaining the safety of officers and the public. This is possible thanks to two new mental health specialists hired through Eastway Behavioral Health.
Streck said that CIT programs can also save community’s money by diverting individuals in crisis from jails to community based treatment services
“My goal is to increase community supports to our residents in crisis and ultimately reduce the number of individuals arrested secondary to their mental health problems,” said Streck.
