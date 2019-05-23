Sheriff's Office opens recovery house for inmates

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is helping inmates break the cycle of addiction by opening the Sheriff’s Treatment and Recovery (STAR) House on Gearhart Road in Sidney.

Volunteers help the inmates get jobs and help with opioid addiction as they transition to life outside jail.

“This gives them the opportunity to catch a breath. They don’t go back into the same home, the same living areas where they had friends and were shooting up before and doing drugs. It gives them the opportunity to make some money,” says Sheriff John Lenhart.

He says the house, which can house up to 20 people, is the first with this concept in the country.

