Sheriff: Remains of missing Miami Twp. hiker found in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz., (WDTN) – Arizona officials say they have found the remains of a missing Miami Township man who went missing while hiking back in February.

83-year-old Harold “Joe” Smallwood called 911 while hiking in early February to report that he was lost.

A massive search and rescue effort ensued in the Santa Rita mountains near Tucson, but search efforts were suspended seven days later.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada told KVOA that a hiker found a fanny pack and reported it to officials on Wednesday morning.

The hiker was then able to lead officials to a location where Smallwoods’s remains were found.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

