Sheriff presents award to Blairwood Elementary student

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck honored a Blairwood Elementary student Monday as the top winner of the Montgomery County Drug and Violence Prevention Project Contest.

Sixth-grader Leric Copeland created a video showing how students use common drinks and snacks to conceal drug use at school. Copeland says her hope is to empower others to live a drug-free lifestyle.

Sheriff Streck says that he is impressed with how the school came together on the project.

“When we saw the video that was submitted by Leric Copeland, a sixth-grader here at Blairwood Elementary, we were very impressed. She was able to get a lot of the school, a lot of the teachers involved. It was a real team project for Blairwood Elementary,” he said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has given this award to students for more than 15 years.