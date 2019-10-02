Sheriff: It’s time Ohio legislature, judiciary share responsibility on pursuits

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s in the Ohio Revised Code as 2921.331 – or failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

This code states the law for running from the police in a motor vehicle – and it’s become a subject of scrutiny among local law enforcement.

There are two sections in the criminal code for failure to comply. It’s the second that led Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak to ask questions about how the judicial system and the Ohio state government is handling cases and laws involving police pursuit situations.

Ohio Revised Code 2921.331.B: No person shall operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring the person’s motor vehicle to a stop. Codes.Ohio.gov

While law enforcement has come under scrutiny for police pursuits, the violation for fleeing from the police in a vehicle starts as a misdemeanor, a penalty Duchak says doesn’t fit the seriousness of the crime.

From July 2018 to June 2019, a list of cases for violations of the failure to comply code, provided by Dayton Municipal Court, showed:

46 violations

29 of those cases ended with the violator pleading guilty and receiving a 180-day suspended jail sentence, some with days in jails credited as time served

6 cases saw charge was withdrawn for various reasons during the legal process

Many of these cases involved other violations, such as operating a vehicle while impaired.

“We’re doing the best we can”

Duchak was elected Miami County Sheriff in 2016. He’s a veteran deputy of the department and been in his share of chases. From the point-of-view of law enforcement, he said it is a situation they hate to be in. “We don’t like pursuing, the officers don’t like pursuing, it’s dangerous for the public, it’s dangerous for the officers and the person fleeing,” Duchak said. “But there are occasions where we have to pursue.”

Duchak said law enforcement agencies in the Dayton area have very strict pursuit policies. Most departments have rules similar to that of Miami County.

In this WDTN.com Web Extra Sheriff Duchak talks about the rules law enforcement has to follow regarding pursuit:

“If it’s a minor traffic violation and the person doesn’t stop, the pursuit will be terminated fairly quickly,” Duchak said. “(We pursue) if it’s aggravated circumstances: someone fleeing a sex assault or a rape, a shooting, they’re on drugs or they’re just a menace who could hurt other people, or it’s a public safety situation. It’s very restrictive when we pursue, as it should be. It’s a huge responsibility and we take it seriously.” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak

Duchak said the moves police have made to limit pursuits the last 15 years make it even more frustrating when politicians blast police when incidents occur.

“What’s frustrating from a law enforcement standpoint, we’re doing the best we can,” Duchak said. “We’ve limited chases and the rules are very narrow. Although some politicians in Columbus think otherwise, that’s inaccurate.”

In May, Gov. Mike DeWine called for minimum standards for pursuits by police. Duchak said for the last 15 years departments had been adopting standards, but it’s also backfired in many cases when police publicly acknowledge they’re cutting back on pursuits.

“About 18 months to two years ago, we had a pursuit come in from another county,” Duchak said. “We were chasing them because they tried running over another officer. He crashed near an elementary school in Troy. The school was locked down and luckily no one was hurt.

“We got him and his girlfriend out and the first thing out of his mouth was: ‘Why were you guys pursuing me? I didn’t think you could pursue.’ I don’t think this is good for deterrence purposes.”

‘People have to understand, they shouldn’t run from the police’

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck

According to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, 111 ‘failure to comply’ charges involving chases made it through the county court in 2017 – 11 of those were misdemeanors, 100 were felonies.

Heck said most municipal courts handle misdemeanor pursuit cases. Under Ohio code, these are first- degree misdemeanors. If the person flees immediately after the act of a felony, the charge is increased to a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

It’s a lower-tier third-degree felony if a judge finds:

The operator of the vehicle was a ‘proximate cause’ of serious physical harm to persons or property

The operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of physical harm to persons or property

If a failure to comply charge is bumped from a misdemeanor to a felony, it goes to the county court.

Heck said one frustrating aspect of prosecuting pursuits is when the failure to comply charge is ruled a misdemeanor and associated with a felony. Even though the 180-day sentence isn’t much, it still runs concurrent to the sentence for the felony charge. This means whoever ran from the police wouldn’t serve additional time.

“Let’s say it’s a misdemeanor DUI case, and there’s a felony case of possession of heroin, and they are convicted on the more serious case, even if the municipal court sentences them on the misdemeanor, it will still run concurrently with the felony,” Heck said. “This has been the law for 50 years.”

The state code has third-degree felonies split into two tiers – an upper and lower. In a felony pursuit case, the highest it can be charged at is a lower-tier third-degree felony. Heck would like the law changed to an upper-tier third-degree felony, which would substantially increase the maximum sentence.

“That would kick it up and I don’t think it would be unreasonable to enhance the penalty,” Heck said. “You would elevate it from a 36-month max to a 60-month max.”

Almost all of Heck’s felony pursuit cases involve another felony charge.

“I wouldn’t say all, but practically all,” Heck said. “We had the case recently where a woman ran a traffic stop and struck and killed a realtor – the Alyssa Irwin-Debraugh case. She was convicted of manslaughter and theft of an automobile, but also sentenced on a felony failure to comply.”

Duchak said the legislature should start by making the crime a felony with a mandatory minimum sentence. It would be fairer to police who are involved in the pursuits and serve as more of a deterrent to people who run from the police.

“All you hear is about law enforcement and if we should be pursuing,” Duchak said. “Those are questions to ask. But what’s going on with the other end (the courts and legislature)? It’s something where a lot of law enforcement officers would like to see some action.”

