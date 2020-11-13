Sheriff identifies pair killed in Warren County murder-suicide

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WLWT) — Authorities have identified two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Warren County earlier this week.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of State Route 132 in Washington Township.

According to officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found dead in the driveway of a home. That man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

He was identified Thursday as 39-year-old Brian Colbert.

A second shooting victim was found nearby. That person, identified as 34-year-old Sarah Colbert, was pronounced dead days later at the hospital.

Authorities have yet to provide a motive, but radio traffic indicate that the killings may have happened in front of children.

“Caller states daughter came home from dropping the kids off. Male pulled in behind her, jumped out of a truck, walked up to the car window and the caller heard gunshots,” a dispatcher said over radio traffic.

WLWT is working to learn more and will update this story as details develop.