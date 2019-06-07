Sheriff: Harrison Twp. crime estimates steady; looting reports low after tornado
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Early estimates from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office showed low looting reports and no significant rise in crime in Harrison Twp., after the area was hit by an EF-4 tornado May 27.
Findings were based on unofficial data recorded the months of April and May 2019. Estimates didn't include the month of June.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Media Director Christine Ton said the last report she read had four cases of looting in Harrison Twp.
Looting became a major concern in areas affected by tornados, with reports in West Milton and other areas that were significantly impacted.
Following the tornado, patrols in Harrison Twp., were increased significantly, with some deputies patrolling streets every 15 minutes. Ton said after the tornado struck, nearly everyone at the department was in the field late evening May 27 and early morning May 28.
Catherine Clayburn, who suffered dementia and was reported missing shortly before the storms hit, is one of two fatalities possibly connected to the Memorial Day storms. Clayburn was found in a riverbed not far from her home. Officials have yet to link her death to the tornado.
A 14-year-old was wounded in Harrison Twp., on Tuesday evening after being shot on Norris Drive.
