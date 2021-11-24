CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The community will come together Wednesday to say its final goodbye to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

The funeral for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Cedarville University Dixon Ministry Center on North Main Street. He will be buried at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn.

Fischer served as Sheriff in Greene County for 18 years. He died while attending a B.S.S.A Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio when he suffered a medical emergency. He will be laid to rest Wednesday.

A procession will take place from Dixon Ministry to Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. There will be road closures during the procession from Cedarville University to the cemetery.