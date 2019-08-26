Sheriff: Dog owner concocts story of animal abuse in order to receive free veterinary care

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The person who initially said they “found” a dog in Butler County with duct tape around its muzzle and its throat cut turned out to be the canine’s actual owner. The Sheriff says the owner made the story up after the dog accidentally cut its throat and they could not afford the veterinarian bills to treat it.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigated the animal cruelty case under the belief that someone walking along the side of the road in the 5000 block of Trenton Franklin Road in Madison Township had found the injured animal and took it to a local veterinarian.

“Upon interviewing the owner, it was relayed to our detectives that the canine had cut its throat on a barbed wire fence and they could not afford the medical bills, so they concocted a story to get the canine help for free,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Monday.

The owner also told deputies that the dog, known as “Dani,” had been muzzled with duct tape for several hours a day because it kept chewing up items in their home and was aggressive with their other dog.

The Twin Maple Veterinarian Clinic determined that Dani’s neck injury was not intentional and the duct tape was a story made up by the owner to get the dog treated for free.

“After the investigation was completed, it was determined that this incident did not occur in Butler County, but we will make a joint effort to work with the adjacent jurisdiction to ensure this case is dealt with appropriately,” said Sheriff Jones.

No one has yet been charged in connection with the incident.

HART Rescue of Cincinnati paid for Dani’s veterinarian bills as well as her aftercare. If you would like to make a donation to the facility, click here.

