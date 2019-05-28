MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - Senator Rob Portman and Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck are speaking at a Family Dollar Harrison Township after storms moved through the area Monday night.

Sheriff Streck took the opportunity to warn residents to be wary of scam artists in this time of need.

Senator Rob Portman thanked the first responders who came from all over Ohio. He said it will take some time to recover and will be difficult on the community.

Harrison Township Fire Chief Mark Lynch also spoke about rescue efforts and injuries. Lynch credited not only search teams and rescuers from across the state but also people in the community helping each other.

Lynch asked anyone who hasn't seen someone they know to call 911.

Several rescues were performed in Harrison Township overnight, according to Lynch, and he said there was a number of minor injuries and no fatalities in the township.

Lynch said gas leaks "were incredible." Vectren shut gas service off in the affected areas.

Reports of damage came in from across the region due to Monday's severe weather.

A home was damaged by the storms when debris fell into it. In the video, you can hear a woman say "our house is gone."

Tornado damages Dayton area home

Debris was being lofted into the air from a tornado near Vandalia headed south around 11:40 pm, according to the National Weather Service.

[11:40 PM] DEBRIS BEING LOFTED INTO THE AIR FROM A TORNADO NEAR VANDALIA OHIO MOVING SOUTH. TAKE COVER IN SHILOH, DAYTON, NORTHRIDGE, AND HUBER HEIGHTS. THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION!!! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

Sheriff Rob Streck tells 2 NEWS that they have gotten reports of roofs that have flown off houses, houses that are half-collapsed, and trees down.

Sheriff Rob Streck talks weather damage

He says that the Brookville, Harrison Township, and Trotwood areas seem to have been hit the hardest.

The Sheriff says that due to an overwhelming number of calls, the public should not call 911 unless something is sparking or someone is injured or in immediate danger.

Crews were mainly focused on making sure people stay safe and are trying to clear roadways as quickly as possible.

The Sheriff asked everyone to stay off the roadways in Montgomery County.

2 NEWS Reporter Adam Rife was on I-75 in the Northridge area, where I-75 southbound is completely blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted down to Wagner Ford from the southbound lanes.

Damage reported on I-75

A tow truck is working to clear disabled vehicles from the area. The process is slow going, as the cars have to be moved one at a time.

Snow plows are out at the scene helping to push cars out of the way.

In Trotwood, the Mayor says extensive damage has been reported throughout the city. A command center has been set up at Fire Station 72.

Storm damage in Trotwood

There are several downed power lines and downed trees in the area. If you encounter any downed power lines, you are asked not to drive over them or interact with them in any way.

