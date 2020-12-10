Sheriff: Altercation escalates to gunfire at Creekside Townhomes

Deputies meet with a caller at a Speedway gas station in Harrison Township. (WDTN/Chris Smith)

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Palisades Drive and Embassy Place on reports of a shooting Thursday morning.

The deputies were told by the caller that she was chasing a car down Needmore Road but stopped in the parking lot of a Speedway on North Main Street and Shoup Mill Road.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that when they arrived it was evident her vehicle had been struck by several bullets. The woman also suffered a minor injury to her hand.

Allegedly, the incident started as a physical confrontation in the Creekside Townhomes complex that escalated.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.