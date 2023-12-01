DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — December is here and one of Santa’s little helpers is already on assignment in the Miami Valley.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Elf Recruit SherELF officially reported for his first day back at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with some training. SherELF was sent by Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck to the Regional Training Center for some baton training.

Since the elf recruit had a slippery past in 2022 when trying to help Sheriff Streck and the different departments and offices, Sheriff Streck made it clear that he wanted SherELF to receive “serious training.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed the elf was doing alright on his first day of training with a sheriff’s deputy, but it soon got out of hand. At some point, SherELF took control of the training session and baton for “elf enforcement.”

SherELF is expected to stick around Montgomery County for a few more weeks.