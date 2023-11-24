DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Christmas is just about a month away. One of Santa’s helpers recently left the North Pole to provide assistance in Montgomery County.

Elf Recruit SherELF (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported SherELF, the sheriff office’s recruit in 2022 has arrived in the Miami Valley. Elf Recruit SherELF visited Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck to let him know he would be assisting the department beginning Friday, Dec. 1.

You will be able to follow along on the office’s social media on how SherELF provides assistance this holiday season.

“Starting December 1st, be sure to visit our page to see how he spends this holiday season with MCSO… hopefully with less trouble than last year… maybe… well not likely,” the sheriff’s office said.

In 2022, SherELF gave assistance by traveling to different departments, including the Office of Criminal Justice and Outreach Services, Montgomery County Jail, Regional Dispatch Center and more.