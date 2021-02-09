Shelters weigh in on the homeless situation during winter months

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The cold winter months can be an extremely difficult time for people struggling with homelessness.

“We’re pretty used to this, it happens ever year,” said Joan Schiml, Daybreak’s chief development officer. “Youth come to us in every state of homelessness. Sometimes they will simply walk in off the street with whatever they’ve got on their backs and that’s it.”

According to The National Alliance to End Homelessness, 680 people go without proper shelter each night in Montgomery County. Those same statistics also show 12.8 per 10,000 people are homeless in the county’s general population.

“It’s normal for everybody to be concerned about anyone who’s homeless especially in the extreme cold,” said Michael Vanderburgh, executive director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Vanderburgh says their shelters often see people with frost bite and coming in disoriented, causing specific concern for those who abuse drugs and alcohol.

“There are people out in the street we’re very concerned about. We do have warming centers during the day even if they don’t want to stay over night,” said Vanderburgh.

Schiml says their center is grateful to have received 900 coats this year through a partnership with an organization out of New York called ‘Delivering Good.’

“We make sure everyone has a coat, because we don’t know when they leave the shelter we just don’t know where they’re going,” said Schiml.