Shelby County welcomes 2020’s first baby

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two days into the new year, Shelby County welcomed their first baby born in 2020.

Sidney Daily News reports that Alaia Arbogast was born at 2:23 am on January 2, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

She was born three days ahead of her due date at Wilson Memorial Hospital’s Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center.

“I didn’t think it was gonna happen,” mother Lexus Winemiller said. “I thought someone else would come and have their baby.”

The hospital presented Alaia with gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and Wilson Health Sweet Beginnings Lactation Boutique in celebration of the milestone.

