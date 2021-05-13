Shelby County village rescue suspending service after 46 years due to lack of funding

PORT JEFFERSON, Ohio (WDTN) – A village in Shelby County will be without emergency rescue service after 46 years in June.

The Perry Port Salem Rescue (PPS Rescue) said it has been servicing Salem, Perry, and Greene townships in eastern Shelby County for the last 46 years. The service announced it will suspend emergency operations on June 13, 2021 at 11:59 PM due to the lack of volunteers and lack of funding by the Perry Port Ambulance Board.

PPS Rescue said volunteerism has decreased over the past several years requiring an additional workload on the remaining members. PPS Rescue said it must start transitioning, like other area departments, to a paid department which requires additional funding from the Ambulance Board. PPS Rescue extended the existing contract 60 days to allow additional time to negotiate a new contract and provide emergency medical services to our community.

According to PPD Rescue, the Ambulance Board declined to provide funding to slowly transition into a partial paid department. PPS Rescue receives only a portion of the taxpayer money collected for emergency service to the area. PPS Rescue said it only asked for one-third of the amount that other similar departments in Shelby County require to stay operational.

The service said it would like to thank the past volunteers and community members who have supported our efforts over the years. PPS Rescue would also like to thank the surrounding departments: Sidney Fire, Anna Rescue, Rosewood, and Quincy Rescue for providing much needed mutual aid in the past.

The PPS Rescue said all assets owned by the service will be turned over to an emergency rescue service once one has been established for the community.



PPS Rescue asked residents to contact the ambulance board members or the township trustees with concerns about the availability of 911 service after June 13, 2021.