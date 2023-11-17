DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced another infrastructure investment.

On Friday, Nov. 17, DeWine and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced five communities around Ohio will receive a grant for improving their water systems. Of those five, the village of Jackson Center in Shelby County has been named a recipient.

The current water treatment plant in Jackson Center was constructed in 1976, and has received numerous violations recently for exceeding maximum containment levels.

A total of $3.75 million was awarded from the Residential Public Infrastructure Grant to be used for improvements to their local water and wastewater treatment facilities.

The grant ceiling for each project was $750,000.

Project activities funded this round include treatment plant upgrades, improvements to water and wastewater collection systems, sewer line replacements, and more.

To bring the Jackson Center plant back into compliance and guarantee safe drinking water, the village will construct a new building to house updated treatment components while utilizing the existing building to improve efficiency.

The project is expected to benefit up to 1,382 people.