Shelby County Special Olympics plans for spring sports

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Shelby County Special Olympics is proceeding with the planning of spring sports.

According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, track and field day — usually scheduled for the last Saturday in April — will be postponed until a later date. Softball season is planned to resume in July, with construction on the Special Olympics Softball Diamond to start in April.

The organization will abide by any rules set by Special Olympics Ohio. All athletes will be required to sign a waiver to participate in softball.

If you are a person with disabilities and want to participate in any SC Special Olympic activities, contact Jessica Guillozet at (937) 658-6825 or jguillozet@shelbydd.org.

For more information, visit the Shelby County Special Olympics Facebook page.