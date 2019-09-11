Shelby County Sheriff won’t seek re-election in 2020

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart announced Tuesday that he won’t seek re-election as sheriff in 2020, according to 2 NEWS partner Sidney Daily News.

Sheriff Lenhart began his second stint as Sheriff in 2010 when the Shelby County Republican Central Committee encouraged him to run for Sheriff again. At the time, Lenhart was a Democrat.

Lenhart, 74, previously held the office for 24 years from 1976 until 1991, when he left the Sheriff’s Office to become the superintendent for the BCI. He originally joined the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy on Sept. 13, 1966.

During his time in office, Lenhart oversaw the launch of a school safety program that included the arming of teachers, as well as the opening of a new animal shelter. In addition, he began a drug treatment program for inmates amid the opioid epidemic around the country.

Sheriff Lenhart says he is not retiring, however. He will continue to work on his family farm and believes there’s a greater plan for him, according to the Sidney Daily News.

