Shelby County reports first case of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Shelby County on Wednesday.

Health officials say they will not be releasing any identifying information about the individual in order to protect their privacy.

The department is working with the Ohio Department of Health to determine if any of the patient’s close contacts are sick. Those contacts, if they are sick, will be advised to self-isolate and remain in touch with their doctor. Those who came in contact with the positive individual will be asked stay home for 14 days.

“Preventing the spread of diseases is the cornerstone of public health, and it is what we do every day. We investigate communicable disease on a daily basis to protect the health of those who live, work, and play in Shelby County,” said Health Commissioner Steven J. Tostrick.

The public is encouraged to follow the social distancing guidelines and stay at home order put in place by the state. If you are feeling sick or have questions, contact your health care provider or an urgent care provider via phone.