DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Run-down buildings in Shelby County are set to be demolished.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the locations of nearly 600 blighted and vacant buildings across the state that will be torn down to make room for economic development.

Shelby County is receiving $228,000 to tear down five buildings in Botkins, Port Jefferson and Sidney.

The locations set to be torn down are 109 Hickory Street in Botkins, 216 East Main Street in Port Jefferson and 411 Sixth Avenue, 510 North Main Street and 527 St. Mary’s in Sidney.