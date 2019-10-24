Shelby County man dies after becoming pinned under tractor

NEW KNOXVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An 84-year-old New Knoxville man is dead after he became trapped under a tractor on his farm.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that Roger W. Dicke was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5500 block of Botkins Road after first responders lifted the tractor off of him.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to the area around 12:15 pm. New Bremen Rescue was the first to arrive, followed by deputies and the New Knoxville Fire Department.

Dicke had gone out to split wood using a hydraulic wood splitter and somehow his running tractor went into gear toward his back, pinning him underneath.

His wife found him and called police after he did not come inside.

The incident remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

