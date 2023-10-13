SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A deputy was shot in the hand by his own firearm during a call on a domestic dispute.

Shelby County deputies were called out to Comanche Drive regarding a domestic dispute on the morning of Oct. 13. Only one deputy stayed at the scene after learning the situation involved child custody, but the situation escalated.

Sheriff James Frye of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS that a female took the deputy’s firearm and two rounds were fired. The officer was shot in his hand.

Both parties were transported to the hospital. The officer is in good condition, according to Frye, but will receive treatment for his injury.

It is unknown how the woman was able to take the firearm. Frye speculated that since the deputy was in plain clothes, he might have been wearing a holster different from the one the normal uniform requires.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now handling the incident.

