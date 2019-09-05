Shelby County crash leaves woman injured

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was flown to the hospital by CareFlight after a crash in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 pm, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a one-car crash on SR-66 near the intersection of Russia-Versailles Road.

Initial investigation suggests that a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, operated by a 21-year-old Piqua woman, was traveling northbound in the 1000 block of SR-66.

She failed to negotiate a slight left curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and slid off the left side of the roadway, striking a detached garage.

She was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Houston Fire Department and Houston Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

