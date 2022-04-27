DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sheetz announced it will expand into western Ohio with the opening of around 20 locations over the next five years.

According to Sheetz, the first location is expected to open in 2024.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in Ohio and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to the residents of Dayton,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Built on the values my Uncle Bob instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952, we look forward to being a great employer and neighbor that is actively involved in the Dayton community.”

Each location employs about 30 people and offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees.

Currently, there are 56 Sheetz locations in Ohio and 647 in total throughout Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.