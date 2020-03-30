Sheets of solidarity at UD display encouraging messages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In these times of social distancing, social messaging is becoming even more important, and a new initiative at the University of Dayton hopes to spread inspiring words across campus and beyond.

“You stayed at work for us, we stay at home for you,” reads one message hanging on one of the University of Dayton campus ministry offices. It’s a thoughtful expression that won’t be lost given its close location to Miami Valley Hospital.

Views from Brown Street ❤️💙



A reminder to all those at @PremierHealthOH, and all over the world, that we're all in this together. #FlyersAtHome pic.twitter.com/WKO3C7VW7O — University of Dayton (@univofdayton) March 25, 2020

Kelly Adamson is the director of residence life ministry at UD. She’s part of a group encouraging faculty, staff, students and alumni to display sheets and signs of solidarity during the pandemic.

“Typically in times of challenge, our impulse as a Catholic and Marianist university is to gather people for prayer and from that to send them out to somehow make a difference in the world. Really, right now it’s things we’re told not to do. Use whatever you have at home and join us in sharing this message of appreciation and of hop for all those who are on the front lines and to encourage those of us who are also staying home,” she said.

Because the University of Dayton is shut down for the most part, Adamson says you shouldn’t expect to see numerous messages displayed around campus. Instead, the goal is for Flyer nation and any others interested in spreading encouragement to make signs or sheets and tag the University of Dayton via social media. That way, all of this solidarity can be shared.