DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The community came together Friday night to remember a loved one who went missing from a nursing home by holding a balloon release in Dayton.

63-year-old Penny Boddie went missing May 14 from Mary Scott Nursing Home on Campus Drive.

Police initially reported that Boddie was last seen in a wheelchair and had dementia. Her body was found Wednesday evening.

“When she became disabled, she still wanted to help other people,” Georgiana King, Boddie’s daughter, said at the balloon release.

“That was her thing. She loved to help other people. She loved to be around different kinds of people, and she never met a stranger.”